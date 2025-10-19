Cidel Asset Management Inc. Sells 240 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,220 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,498,982,000 after buying an additional 3,513,464 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,741,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,760,048,000 after purchasing an additional 120,889 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,884,524 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,941,195,000 after purchasing an additional 59,164 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 12,736,855 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,749,280,000 after purchasing an additional 409,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,609,101 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,762,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total transaction of $6,310,913.51. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,174,580. This trade represents a 21.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $3,519,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,784. The trade was a 39.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,769 shares of company stock valued at $36,428,967. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. DA Davidson increased their target price on Oracle from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Oracle from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Oracle from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Oracle from $202.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.40.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $291.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.28 billion, a PE ratio of 67.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

