Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $452,000 Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,619 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its holdings in Walmart by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 56,140 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in Walmart by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 38,213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares in the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $2,107,000. Night Squared LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management raised its position in shares of Walmart by 94.2% in the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 55,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after buying an additional 26,685 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $107.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.81 and a twelve month high of $109.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. DA Davidson set a $117.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total value of $222,926.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 621,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,998,684.94. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $415,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,048,455 shares in the company, valued at $108,861,082.65. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,038 shares of company stock valued at $15,249,614 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

