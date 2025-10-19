PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Sold by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,315 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 1.0% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 263.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $153.71 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $177.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.33.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The firm had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

