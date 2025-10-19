DeDora Capital Inc. Sells 170 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

DeDora Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 85.3% in the second quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 263.6% in the second quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP opened at $153.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $210.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.33. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $177.50.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 108.17%.

A number of research firms have commented on PEP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

