Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,384 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $17,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $906,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 167,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,398,480. This represents a 6.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $168,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer directly owned 27,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,805. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,705 shares of company stock worth $2,446,490. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $84.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $86.74. The stock has a market cap of $173.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.24.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $96.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

