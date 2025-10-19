Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC reduced its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 655,209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 76,028,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,832,680,000 after purchasing an additional 76,017,350 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,644,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,051,930,000 after purchasing an additional 248,792 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,308 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,405,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,252,000 after buying an additional 583,629 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,293,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,146,000 after buying an additional 1,018,865 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $151.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $354.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $146.96 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.77.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $647,281.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 53,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,219,202.16. This represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $74,592.70. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,533.68. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,763 shares of company stock valued at $23,421,279. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

