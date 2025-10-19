First Bancorp Inc ME Has $452,000 Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

First Bancorp Inc ME cut its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Booking were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 27.3% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 18.6% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,284,000 after purchasing an additional 11,829 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 20.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,624,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 12.8% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $5,070.02 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $4,096.23 and a 52-week high of $5,839.41. The company has a market capitalization of $164.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5,459.08 and its 200 day moving average is $5,336.87.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.32 by $5.08. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%.The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $41.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,511.80, for a total transaction of $352,755.20. Following the sale, the director owned 131 shares in the company, valued at $722,045.80. This trade represents a 32.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,291.98, for a total value of $79,379.70. Following the sale, the director owned 732 shares in the company, valued at $3,873,729.36. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,197 shares of company stock worth $17,260,963 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on Booking from $5,820.00 to $5,850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6,200.00 price objective (up from $6,000.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,900.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,808.81.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

