Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,198 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 116,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 135,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC now owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHM opened at $29.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.89. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $22.41 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.