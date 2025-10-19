Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Bought by Crux Wealth Advisors

Crux Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,568 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 1.0% of Crux Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Crux Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 21,401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 4.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,685 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $291.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $271.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $345.72. The company has a market capitalization of $832.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.53.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Oracle from $246.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Oracle from $367.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday. Finally, Melius Research lifted their target price on Oracle from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.40.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,927,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,700. This represents a 51.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,784. The trade was a 39.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,769 shares of company stock worth $36,428,967 over the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

