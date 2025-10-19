Vista Finance LLC Sells 4,771 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Vista Finance LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,771 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 7.2% of Vista Finance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Vista Finance LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,097.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,828,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,303,523,000 after purchasing an additional 32,819,730 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,786,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359,853 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $67,857,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,731.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,485,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,800,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM opened at $54.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $54.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.89 and its 200-day moving average is $48.10.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

