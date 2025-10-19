Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,162 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 903,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 6.2% of Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $57,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period.

EFV opened at $68.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.80. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $51.05 and a 1-year high of $66.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

