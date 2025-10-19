Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Has $4.38 Million Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.8% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.21.

Shares of PG opened at $151.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.77. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $146.96 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 64.98%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 9,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,548,952.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 182,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,689,507.94. This represents a 5.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 40,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $6,309,515.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,228,106.25. This trade represents a 11.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,763 shares of company stock worth $23,421,279. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

