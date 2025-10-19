Crux Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Crux Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,753 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the quarter. Crux Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 82.5% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 274.0% during the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 489 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $110.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $199.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.83. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $124.69.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.90.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

