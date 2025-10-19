International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF $FPE

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,158 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 362,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,384,000 after buying an additional 60,919 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 38,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 24,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 408,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,971 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of FPE stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.80. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $18.47.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.