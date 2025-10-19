Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND Shares Purchased by Sims Investment Management LLC

Sims Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Sims Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sims Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 83,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 304,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,350,000 after acquiring an additional 24,565 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 49,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Oak Capital LLC now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,609 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $74.88 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.29.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

