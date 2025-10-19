Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Takes $230,000 Position in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 512.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE SPOT opened at $671.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $137.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.67. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $369.42 and a twelve month high of $785.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $699.44 and its 200 day moving average is $671.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($2.42). Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Spotify Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $679.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $895.00 to $850.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $845.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $731.16.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

