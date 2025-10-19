Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Bought by Wealthstream Advisors Inc.

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,813 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 7.2% during the second quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 643 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.7% in the second quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 798 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the second quarter. MFA Wealth Services now owns 4,563 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the second quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.6% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,927,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,700. This represents a 51.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $3,519,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,784. The trade was a 39.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,769 shares of company stock worth $36,428,967. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 6.7%

NYSE:ORCL opened at $291.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.85. The stock has a market cap of $832.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.53. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Oracle from $202.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Redburn Partners set a $175.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $195.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $355.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.40.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

