Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Has $397,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after buying an additional 16,606 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $215.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.04. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $218.92.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

