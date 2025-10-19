Stableford Capital II LLC Purchases 616 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.5% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $2,730,414,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15,135.7% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,071,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,197,753,000 after buying an additional 10,004,975 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $607,621,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,017,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,213,848,000 after buying an additional 2,639,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 72.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,549,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $598,280,000 after buying an additional 2,332,293 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $112.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.83 and a 200 day moving average of $109.19. The stock has a market cap of $478.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $123.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 56.25%.
Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.
