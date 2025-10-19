VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Makes New $49.12 Million Investment in NVR, Inc. $NVR

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,650 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,115,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al owned approximately 0.23% of NVR as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of NVR by 217,591.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 50,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 50,046 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in NVR by 9,358.6% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 48,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,277,000 after acquiring an additional 47,729 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $334,981,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NVR by 41.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,639,000 after buying an additional 15,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 5,411.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,203,000 after purchasing an additional 14,123 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $7,650.93 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6,562.85 and a 52 week high of $9,964.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8,066.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $7,576.61. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $108.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $104.89 by $3.65. NVR had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 14.68%.The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $120.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on NVR from $7,900.00 to $8,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NVR from $7,200.00 to $7,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on NVR from $9,100.00 to $9,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,250.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,850.28, for a total value of $981,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 386 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,208.08. This trade represents a 24.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra A. Jung sold 200 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,082.44, for a total value of $1,616,488.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,183. This trade represents a 72.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 975 shares of company stock worth $7,869,360. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NVR

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.