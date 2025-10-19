TrueMark Investments LLC Buys New Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,224 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,811,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $451,908,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 6.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,380,866 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,485,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,552 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $81,752,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in EOG Resources by 290.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 687,446 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $88,158,000 after purchasing an additional 511,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,273,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $106.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.58 and a 200-day moving average of $115.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.74. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.52 and a 52-week high of $138.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Melius Research started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Argus downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.04.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

