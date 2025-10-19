Ballast Inc. Makes New $2.62 Million Investment in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Ballast Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 107,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of Ballast Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 175,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Westbourne Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 28,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 102,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 112,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX opened at $26.29 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $26.68. The company has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.19.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

