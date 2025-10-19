Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 194 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 722,329.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 17,851,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,579,274,000 after acquiring an additional 17,848,756 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,688,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,498,319,000 after acquiring an additional 68,243 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,109,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,845,101,000 after acquiring an additional 208,598 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,280,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,401,000 after acquiring an additional 133,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,173,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,746,000 after acquiring an additional 75,027 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5%

IWF opened at $467.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $308.67 and a 12 month high of $476.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $457.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $418.56.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.