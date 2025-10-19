Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 160 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,293 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Boeing by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BA. Vertical Research raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $255.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total value of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,873 shares in the company, valued at $8,248,637.62. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,420. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock opened at $213.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $161.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.83. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $128.88 and a one year high of $242.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.90) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

