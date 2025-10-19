Systelligence LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Systelligence LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,741,000. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Systelligence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 24.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.3% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 202.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $297,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $478.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $470.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $431.26. The stock has a market cap of $194.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $488.51.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

