Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $879,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $467,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 409,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,937,000 after acquiring an additional 25,058 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $24.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.32. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $24.47.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

