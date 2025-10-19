International Assets Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 284.9% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $291.95 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $271.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total value of $10,869,660.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 132,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,603,800.96. This trade represents a 20.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,784. This represents a 39.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,769 shares of company stock valued at $36,428,967. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ORCL. BNP Paribas set a $377.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $363.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.40.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

