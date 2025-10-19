Huntleigh Advisors Inc. Invests $372,000 in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Huntleigh Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in CoreWeave by 33.3% during the second quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in CoreWeave during the second quarter worth $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in CoreWeave by 275.0% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in CoreWeave during the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in CoreWeave during the second quarter worth $82,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWV has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Melius raised shares of CoreWeave from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Melius Research set a $165.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoreWeave has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.64.

CoreWeave Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWV opened at $136.87 on Friday. CoreWeave Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $187.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.09 and its 200-day moving average is $108.55.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 206.7% on a year-over-year basis. CoreWeave has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoreWeave

In other news, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 154,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $21,390,707.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 18,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $2,509,846.02. Following the transaction, the insider owned 903,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,391,768.50. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,203,750 shares of company stock worth $3,972,578,697 in the last 90 days.

CoreWeave Profile

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

