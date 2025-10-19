MB Levis & Associates LLC Purchases 136 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

MB Levis & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies makes up 0.7% of MB Levis & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. MB Levis & Associates LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 71,265.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,616,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $967,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611,758 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth $294,755,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,679,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $444,101,000 after purchasing an additional 490,039 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,934,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $511,631,000 after purchasing an additional 390,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 738,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,686,000 after purchasing an additional 342,666 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRV opened at $262.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.31. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.23 and a 52 week high of $287.95. The company has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $2.13. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.30%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total transaction of $3,061,710.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,865.92. This represents a 38.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total transaction of $4,668,222.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays set a $313.00 price objective on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Travelers Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.47.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

