Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Position in Eversource Energy $ES

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 233.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Loretta D. Keane purchased 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.07 per share, for a total transaction of $249,744.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 12,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,020.31. This represents a 45.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $72.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $74.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.26.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 6.60%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.670-4.820 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.7525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on ES shares. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, October 13th. TD Cowen began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

