Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX Stake Increased by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,334,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,911 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF accounts for 9.3% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $57,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,821,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,945,000 after buying an additional 404,499 shares in the last quarter. May Barnhard Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. May Barnhard Investments LLC now owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 265,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,838,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $26.21 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $26.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.48.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

