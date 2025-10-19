Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Purchases 909 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 499.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,102,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418,304 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 126.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,798,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,199,000 after buying an additional 1,003,899 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3,712.4% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 763,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,761,000 after buying an additional 743,410 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,036,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,622,000 after buying an additional 613,679 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,265.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 632,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,253,000 after buying an additional 586,022 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $333.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $232.57 and a 12-month high of $337.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.23.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

