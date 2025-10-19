Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,519 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $15,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $558,075,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Stryker by 9.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,131,218 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,515,847,000 after buying an additional 1,021,496 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 66.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,373,142 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $511,152,000 after buying an additional 549,643 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,059,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,306,572,000 after buying an additional 361,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,895 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $838,640,000 after acquiring an additional 261,058 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Stryker to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $415.00 to $407.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group set a $408.00 price target on Stryker in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,962,556.60. This trade represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total transaction of $195,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,921.71. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock opened at $374.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $379.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $143.24 billion, a PE ratio of 49.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Corporation has a twelve month low of $329.16 and a twelve month high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

