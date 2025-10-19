Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 9,134 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,134 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $17,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 190.8% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP stock opened at $188.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.16 and its 200-day moving average is $180.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $150.35 and a 52 week high of $192.30.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.