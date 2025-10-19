Salomon & Ludwin LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,644,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,997,000 after acquiring an additional 86,679 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,371,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,773,000 after acquiring an additional 20,594 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,112,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,613 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 695,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 413,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of SDY stock opened at $139.25 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $119.83 and a 52 week high of $144.45. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.23.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

