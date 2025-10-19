Swmg LLC Buys 248 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Swmg LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Swmg LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $224,611.38. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,609,992.04. This represents a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $301,301.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,081.95. The trade was a 69.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW opened at $330.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $353.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.90. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $308.84 and a 1-year high of $400.42. The company has a market cap of $82.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.38). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.91% and a net margin of 11.03%.The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 target price (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sherwin-Williams

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.