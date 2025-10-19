Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,385 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 79.9% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 75.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $49.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.29. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1048 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.