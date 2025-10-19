Flavin Financial Services Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF $ONEQ

Flavin Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Flavin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEQ. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 531.7% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF stock opened at $89.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 12 month low of $58.12 and a 12 month high of $90.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This is a boost from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

