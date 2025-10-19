Flavin Financial Services Inc. Reduces Position in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Flavin Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Flavin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 790.0% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC opened at $594.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $592.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $537.20. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 12-month low of $426.24 and a 12-month high of $640.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 9.74%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.36 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.400 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $480.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $547.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $700.00 price objective on Northrop Grumman and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.