Crux Wealth Advisors Raises Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Crux Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,002 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Crux Wealth Advisors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 14,130 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Sims Investment Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sims Investment Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Flavin Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Flavin Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 29.3% in the second quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $356.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $630.73. The company has a market cap of $322.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.80 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $352.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.13.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

