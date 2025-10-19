Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Has $2.79 Million Position in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 547.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike accounts for about 2.3% of Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $324,000. Conway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $250,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 13.5% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 28.7% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $545.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.95.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $484.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $455.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $448.87. The company has a market cap of $121.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -407.27, a P/E/G ratio of 113.89 and a beta of 1.19. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $294.68 and a 52-week high of $517.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $5,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 354,116 shares in the company, valued at $182,369,740. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.67, for a total transaction of $5,306,643.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 220,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,257,564.08. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,090 shares of company stock valued at $75,500,649. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

