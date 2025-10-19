Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO Shares Sold by Planned Solutions Inc.

Planned Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 61,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 361.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 146,092 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 140,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $24.44 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $24.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.32.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

