Planned Solutions Inc. Makes New $235,000 Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 169.2% in the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of VGT stock opened at $752.16 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $451.00 and a fifty-two week high of $771.58. The stock has a market cap of $111.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $723.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $650.13.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

