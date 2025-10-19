Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF $TCAF

Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF accounts for 2.8% of Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 612.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Boyum Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TCAF opened at $38.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.96. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $38.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.91.

About T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

