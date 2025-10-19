Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Sold by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,418 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.72.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $2,036,012.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 639,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,576,570. The trade was a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $603,462.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 237,405 shares in the company, valued at $15,811,173. The trade was a 3.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $70.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.20 and its 200-day moving average is $65.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.11 and a 12-month high of $72.55.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

