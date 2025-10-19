Flavin Financial Services Inc. Sells 785 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Flavin Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Republic Services makes up about 1.6% of Flavin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Flavin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 3,533.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1,222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 380.8% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $270.00 to $241.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.10.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE RSG opened at $219.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.10. The firm has a market cap of $68.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.60 and a 1 year high of $258.75.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd were issued a $0.625 dividend. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $1,716,651.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,060 shares in the company, valued at $949,796.40. This represents a 64.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 4,258 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $234.91 per share, with a total value of $1,000,246.78. Following the transaction, the insider owned 109,816,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,797,072,005.12. This trade represents a 0.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

