Flavin Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stake in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF $TFLR

Flavin Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLR – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,810 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF makes up 2.5% of Flavin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Flavin Financial Services Inc. owned 0.76% of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFLR. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF in the second quarter worth about $21,421,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 1,610.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after buying an additional 75,121 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 1,454.5% in the second quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 75,112 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,173,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 196,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,044,000 after purchasing an additional 43,837 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of TFLR stock opened at $51.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.32. T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $52.40.

The T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (TFLR) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on high yield fixed income. TFLR is actively managed to invest in a broad portfolio of USD-denominated floating-rate loans TFLR was launched on Nov 16, 2022 and is managed by T.

