Flavin Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF $JQUA

Flavin Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,414 shares during the period. Flavin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JQUA. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $426,000. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 142,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,888,000. Finally, Cobblestone Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 197,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after buying an additional 43,663 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JQUA opened at $62.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.92. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $49.25 and a 52 week high of $63.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.51.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

