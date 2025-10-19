Wendell David Associates Inc. Sells 205 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Wendell David Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP raised its stake in Zoetis by 859.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 13,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 11,975 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth $22,891,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 395,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,140,000 after acquiring an additional 198,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Price Performance

NYSE:ZTS opened at $144.15 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.34 and a 52 week high of $193.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.69.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ZTS

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.