Disciplined Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Disciplined Investments LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,903 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 474,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,980,000 after buying an additional 31,299 shares in the last quarter. Charter Capital Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,459,000. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 144,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BayBridge Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 246,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

AGG opened at $100.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.74 and a 12 month high of $101.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.93 and a 200 day moving average of $98.75.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

